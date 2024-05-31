3 held for orchestrating highway robbery

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has arrested three individuals for stagging a highway robbery and recovered Rs 1,48,000 from the total Rs 1,80,000 stolen.



The police were alerted about the incident through a PCR call at the Wazirabad Police Station.

The accused were identified as Jai Karan (28) resident of Mansarovar Park, Shahdara, Delhi, Aslam (42), a resident of Iqbal Colony, Garima Garden, Sahibabad, Uttar Pradesh, and Sumer alias Lalla (36), a resident of Om Enclave Meethapur, Badarpur, Delhi.

According to the Police, the incident came to light on

Sunday, when a PCR call reported a robbery near Burari Flyover.

The call detailed that two men on a motorcycle had thrown chili powder in the eyes of the Bolero van driver, Jai Karan, and fled with a bag containing Rs. 1,80,000.

During the investigation, inconsistencies in the statements of Jai Karan and his helper Ajay raised suspicions.

A case was registered and a dedicated team of the Delhi Police was formed to solve the case.

The team’s thorough interrogation and crime scene reconstruction led Jai Karan to confess to staging the robbery to take revenge on his employer, Gaurav Gupta, who had scolded him.

Jai Karan’s associates, Aslam and Sumer, were also arrested from their hideouts.

Both were struggling financially and agreed to the conspiracy hatched by Jai Karan. Aslam, a mechanic, and

Sumer, an auto driver, participated in the fake robbery to alleviate their financial burdens.

The recovered motorcycle used in the crime was owned by Aslam.

The investigation confirmed that Ajay, the helper, was unaware of the conspiracy.

The police team of the Delhi Police under the supervision of ACP Nirav Patel,

ensured the swift resolution of the case.