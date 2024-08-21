3 held for murder over illicit affair

GURUGRAM: The Gurugram Police have arrested a husband, a wife, and a friend for the murder of a 27-year-old man over an illicit relationship with the brother-in-law’s wife.



The deceased was identified as Ramparichhan Sharma (27), resident of Begumpur Khatola, Gurugram, however, the accused were identified as Panchdev Thakur, Chandan Thakur, and Indu Thakur wife of Panchdev Thakur, all the accused were residents of Bas Kushla, Gurugram.

According to the police reports, the case came to light on August 17, when Sector-7 IMT Manesar Police Station received a tip about a foul smell emanating from a drum in a drain along the road from Aliyar village’s red light to Maruti Gate No. 1.

Upon reaching the scene, police discovered a decomposing body inside the drum, which had been strangled using electric wires. The body was then sent to the mortuary for identification.

Following a technical investigation, the deceased was identified on August 18 as Ramparichhan Sharma, originally from Phulparas, Madhubani, Bihar.

Sharma’s father had reported him missing earlier, leading to a separate investigation at Badshahpur Police Station.

Under DCP Deepak Jewaria and ACP Vipin Ahlawat, Sector-7 IMT Manesar Police Station identified and arrested three suspects on August 20 from Bas Kushla, Gurugram.

Interrogation revealed that the murder was committed by Panchdev Thakur, Sharma’s brother-in-law, who discovered Sharma’s illicit relationship with Thakur’s wife, Indu. Panchdev, with Indu’s help, strangled Sharma on August 14 and hid his body.

The next day, Panchdev and Chandan transported the body in a drum and disposed of it in a nearby drain.