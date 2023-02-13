3 held for making fake documents

New Delhi: Three people were arrested here for allegedly forging documents such as Aadhaar and PAN cards, police said on Monday.



Police officials were identified as Rohit of Mukandpur, Pintu of Wazirabad village, and Anurag of Baprola.

According to police, they were tipped off about a cyber cafe operating in Jahangirpuri A-Block where fraudsters were forging PAN, Aadhaar, voter cards and driving

licences.

A decoy was sent to the cafe who pretended to be interested in employing their services and as the operators agreed to make fake PAN and Aadhaar cards, a police team raided the place and arrested the accused, Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav said.

Fake Aadhaar cards, PAN cards, driving licences and articles used in forging them were seized, he said.

Seven PAN cards, nine Aadhaar cards and two voter cards were found to have been issued under different names but with the same photo, which belongs to the owner of the caf , Mohammed Kareem, police said.

In some cases, they even used toe prints instead of finger prints, the officials said, adding that the accused have opened a large number of bank accounts under different names.

The officials said Kareem is on the run.