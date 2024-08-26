3 held for killing interior designer

GHAZIABAD: Three persons were on Saturday arrested for allegedly killing a 25-year-old interior designer here.

On their information, the police recovered the right lower limb of the victim and the search is on to trace the rest of the body.

Interior designer Tarun Panwar (35) went missing from Rajnagar Extension on August 16, with an FIR filed by his brother-in-law Aman Swami the next day. Panwar had gone to Morta village market but never returned, and his phone was off. Acting on a tip-off, police arrested three suspects—Pawan, Vansh, and Anjali. Based on their information, police recovered Panwar’s right lower limb from the Ramgarh waterfall in Bulandshahar district, along with a spade, sickle, two blood-stained mattresses, and two cars, including the victim’s. During interrogation, Pawan and Vansh revealed they killed Panwar due to their shared affection for Anjali, a divorcee in a close relationship with Panwar. 9 people were involved, and a search is underway for 6 others.