3 held for killing financer, burying her body in graveyard

New Delhi: Four men, including a caretaker of a graveyard have been arrested for allegedly killing a 54-year-old woman and burying her body in a graveyard in Outer Delhi’s Mangolpuri area, the police said on Thursday.



Police have not revealed the identity of the deceased woman as the body has been sent for autopsy to confirm sexual assault. The woman lived in Avantika Enclave in Mangolpuri. She was a micro-financer and used to give loans to rehri patri hawkers in West Delhi on a daily basis, the police said.

The accused killed the woman, a small-time money lender, because she was asking them to return the money they were owed, the police official added.

Police have retrieved the body of the woman from the graveyard.

On January 2, police registered a missing case of a deceased woman at Mangolpuri police station and an investigation was taken up.

During the preliminary investigation, her mobile phone was continuously found switched off and there was no clue about the woman. Even CCTV footage didn’t conclude anything. About 72 hours later, the case of missing was converted under Section 365 IPC (kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine a person) on January 7 and investigation was further continued,” DCP Outer district, Harendra Kumar

Singh said.

The police during the investigation found that the location of the last two callers matched her own location. On the basis of the input, the police questioned one Mobin but no further clue could be obtained, the official said.

Another suspect Naveen, who earlier moved a bail application in this regard, joined the investigation on Wednesday evening and confessed his involvement, police said.

Naveen revealed that he and Mobin, who were known to the victim for the last five to six years, and one Rehan killed her in Mobin’s room at Mangeram Park around 1 pm and buried her body in Nangloi graveyard on the intervening night of January 2 and 3, the DCP said.

All three were apprehended and the auto used in the offence was also recovered. The police have recovered the body of the deceased after following due procedure and sent it for post-mortem, Singh said.

The accused disclosed that they killed the woman as she was asking them to return the loan amount which she had given them earlier, the DCP said, adding that Mobin works as an auto-rickshaw driver, Naveen is a tailor and Rehan is a barber.

According to the police, the fourth accused is the caretaker of the graveyard, identified as Sayyad Ali, who allowed burial in the night and took Rs 5,000 for not making any entry in the register.

Police said that the post-mortem will ascertain whether the woman was sexually assaulted.