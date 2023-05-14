3 held for entering wine shop, stealing Rs 6-7 lakh in E Delhi

New Delhi: Three men were arrested for allegedly stealing around Rs six to seven lakh from a wine shop in east Delhi’s Kanti Nagar area after entering the store by cutting through its roof, police said on



Saturday.

The accused have been identified as Mohammad Gaji Sheikh (23), Shaikh (33), residents of West Bengal, and Mohammad Bilal (30), a resident of Bangladesh, they said.

They are ragpickers and are addicted to drugs,

police said.

On April 25, a complainant stated that some people dug a hole through the roof of the wine shop and entered its premises and stole money after breaking the lock of the almirah, a senior police officer said.

During the investigation, police checked CCTV footage of the area and spotted three to four people in the vacant place above the store. They broke into the shop around 1.30 am and stole about Rs six to seven lakh, the officer said.

Later, the accused persons were found residing in Loni and Pasonda areas. Raids were conducted and they were nabbed, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Rohit Meena said.

Mobile phones and scooter purchased with the stolen money and another two-wheeler used in the crime have been recovered, police said.