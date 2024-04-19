3 held for beating police informer with iron rods

NEW DELHI: The Crime Branch of the Delhi Police has arrested three individuals accused of assaulting a police informer with iron rods and sticks. The police were alerted about the incident through a complaint registered at the Kalindi Kunj Police Station.



The arrested accused were identified as Saurabh also known as Lefty, Abhishek also known as Bhola, and Sunny also known as Ghoda, all residents of Kalindi Kunj.

According to the Police, the incident occurred on Sunday evening, when the complainant was allegedly attacked by the accused and their associates.

Armed with iron rods and sticks, the attackers allegedly targeted the complainant at his friend’s house in Delhi, inflicting serious injuries due to suspicions of his informant status in a narcotics case.

The victim, involved in helping the police seize 483 kg of ganja, was later hospitalised at the AIIMS Trauma Centre.

The rapid arrests followed a detailed investigation by the Southern Range Crime Branch of the Delhi Police, under the direction of ACP Naresh Solanki, a special team was assembled and, after deploying informers and scouting various hideouts, managed to locate and detain the accused from the Kalindi Kunj area.

During interrogation, the arrested suspects disclosed that the attack was orchestrated by Ajay and Hafiz, who are currently on the run. The motive was to retaliate against Ramjan for his role as a police informer. This incident marks another severe offense for Sunny, who has previously been implicated in a murder case.