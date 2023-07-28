3 drug cartels busted, 9 held

New Delhi: In a major breakthrough, the Crime Branch of Delhi Police has dealt a severe blow to drug trafficking by dismantling three drug cartels and arresting nine individuals involved in the illegal trade, officials informed on Thursday.

The operation carried out following stringent guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, resulted in the seizure of a substantial haul of 919 grams of high-quality heroin, valued at over Rs 1 crore in the international market, the official mentioned. Ravindra Singh Yadav, Special Commissioner of Police Crime Branch, said in the first operation, information was received about Imran Khan alias Sahil (20), a resident of Khayala, Delhi, who was involved in the heroin supply in the city. The police conducted a targeted raid and apprehended Imran Khan with 269 grams of heroin in his possession. Subsequently, further investigation led to the arrest of Anwar and Mehboob.