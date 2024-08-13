3 die in car crash on Noida-Gr Noida e-way

Noida: Three youths, including two brothers, have died after their car collided into a pole at Noida-Greater Noida expressway early on Monday morning.



The incident took place around 7:30 am under sector-126 police station area. Police said that a Tata Tiago car was going towards Delhi from Greater Noida.

According to DCP Ram Badan Singh, a car lost control and hit an advertisement pole near Sector-125 Amity University, killing three passengers. The victims, Ishan Kashyap (23) and Aryan Kashyap (19) from Greater Noida West, and Vinay Upadhyay (22) from Barola, were rushed to the hospital but succumbed to their injuries. Eyewitnesses reported high speed and possible driver drowsiness. The scene was cleared and traffic resumed. Ishan was a B.Tech student in Bangalore, and Aryan was in a private college in Noida.