3 dead as buses collide in Noida

Noida: At least three passengers died and several got injured after two private buses collided with each other at the Noida-Greater Noida expressway near sector 157 of Noida in the early hours of Sunday. Police said that the incident might have occurred due to rash driving and low visibility due to fog.



As per information, the incident took place around 5 am when the two buses, carrying passengers to Delhi from Shivpuri in Madhya Pradesh and Pratapgarh in Uttar Pradesh respectively, collided with each other. At the time of the incident, most of the passengers were dozing off.

"Following the information received, police teams rushed to the spot and rescued passengers out of which 13 were injured and rushed to nearby private hospital and district hospital. Three passengers succumbed to injuries during treatment while six persons were discharged after providing first aid.

Four persons are still admitted at district hospital for treatment," said Abhishek Verma, deputy commissioner of police, Greater Noida.

The police have identified two of the deceased as Kamil (25), a resident of New Delhi, Kartikey Dwivedi (18) from Pratapgarh and one person who was yet to be identified.

DCP Verma said that it appears the accident occurred due to rash driving on the expressway and possibly due to low visibility. "The bus driver is absconding at the moment and we will take appropriate actions after registering a case," added Verma.

A passenger who was travelling in the bus and sustained a fracture in his leg said that he was sleeping at the time of the incident. "I awoke with a jolt with passengers screaming for help. At first I couldn't understand what had happened but later realized that our bus had met with an accident. I couldn't even move my leg while the passenger sitting next to me sustained injuries in head and face," the passenger said.

Meanwhile, in another similar incident, a car, with five passengers, overturned in front of Sector 129 on the expressway while going to Delhi. Police said that these people were going from Bulandshahr to Delhi airport. Those injured were identified as Manav Mittal and Prashant who were admitted to Jaypee Hospital Noida while Gaurav Sharma, Sahil and Abhinav Sharma were admitted to Apollo Hospital in Delhi. They were discharged after getting first aid, said police.