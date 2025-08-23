3 dead, 3 injured after car hits parked truck

Noida: Three persons were killed and three others sustained serious injuries when a Wagon R car rammed into a stationary truck on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway in Dadri late on Thursday night. The accident took place near Bill Akbarpur village around 10:30 pm.

According to police, the Wagon R was being driven by Gaurav, a resident of Kosikalan in Mathura. He was returning from Haridwar to Faridabad along with five friends after taking a holy dip in the Ganga. While passing through Dadri, the car crashed into a truck parked on the roadside with tremendous impact.

The collision was so severe that the front portion of the car was completely crushed. Passersby immediately alerted the police, who rushed to the spot. With the help of a hydra crane, the mangled car was separated from the truck and the occupants were pulled out after cutting open the vehicle.

Doctors declared driver Gaurav, Lokesh (resident of Hanuman Nagar, Khedipul), and Gautam (resident of Jawan Chhayansa, Faridabad) dead on arrival. The other three—Lalit from Kondla Hodal (Palwal), Harvinder and Kuldeep from Chhayansa (Faridabad)—were admitted to hospitals. Lalit’s condition is said to be critical. Two of the injured are undergoing treatment at Sharda Hospital in Greater Noida, while one has been shifted to Faridabad.

In an exemplary act, four policemen who were part of the rescue team donated blood for the injured at the hospital, besides assisting in relief operations. Meanwhile, the truck driver fled the spot soon after the accident. Both the car and the truck have been seized. Dadri police station in-charge Arvind Kumar said that initial investigation suggests the Wagon R rammed into the truck from behind. “The actual sequence of events will be clear after the arrest of the truck driver,” he added.

Police have informed the families of the deceased, and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination. Further legal proceedings are underway.