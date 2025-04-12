3-day theatrical event on Emperor Vikramaditya begins at Red Fort

New Delhi: The Drugs Control Department of the Delhi government has seized counterfeit Thrombophob ointments valued at over Rs 2.5 lakh from a wholesale drug outlet here, officials said Thursday. The grand three-day theatrical spectacle “Mahanatya Samrat Vikramaditya” commenced at the Red Fort’s Madhavdas Park of Delhi on Saturday, with Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar inaugurating the mega staging. The cultural mega-event is being organised by the Madhya Pradesh Government and will run until April 14, with over 250 artists reenacting the life and legacy of the governance model of the legendary Indian ruler Vikramaditya of Ujaiyani (present-time Ujjain of Madhya Pradesh).

Vice President Dhankhar praised Emperor Vikramaditya’s governance, calling him a paragon of cultural pride and administrative excellence. “He made India proud through his rule and remains a timeless example for modern leadership. His contributions to arts, literature, science, and justice enriched the soul of our nation,” Dhankhar remarked. Highlighting India’s growing global stature under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, Dhankhar drew parallels between Vikramaditya’s golden era and contemporary India’s resurgence.

“From the depths of the earth to the heights of the skies, development is everywhere. Our heritage must be preserved and proudly showcased to the world,” he added. Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Mohan Yadav said that Vikramaditya’s rule was a glorious chapter in Indian history. “He was the embodiment of courage, compassion, and justice. He freed his people from debt and disguised himself to understand their struggles. He exemplified true public service,” said Yadav, urging citizens to reconnect with their cultural roots through the grand play. Union Tourism and Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat hailed the event as a milestone in reviving India’s cultural consciousness. “Vikramaditya’s reign marked a cultural renaissance. This theatrical representation is a tribute to that golden era,” Shekhawat said. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta called it an honour for Delhi to host such a majestic production. “It is a rare opportunity for Delhiites to witness the valour, wisdom, and governance of Emperor Vikramaditya through such a magnificent medium,” she said. The show integrates live performances, LED graphics, palanquins, horses, and chariots to create an immersive experience. Exhibitions on ancient Indian currency, sage-scientists, and Madhya Pradesh’s development have also been set up. BJP national chief and Union Minister JP Nadda will attend the performance on Sunday.