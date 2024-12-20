3 cyber fraudsters pose as CBI officers, dupe Delhi family of Rs 5 lakh, arrested

New Delhi: The Delhi Police’s Cyber Cell has arrested three cyber fraudsters who duped innocent people by posing as CBI officers. The police were informed about the incident through a complaint registered at the Cyber Police Station, South Delhi. The accused were identified as Satish Kumar Yadav (28) son of Hari Kishor Yadav, Sunil Kumar (34) son of Late Tarif Singh and Shivam (27) son of Jai Shanker Shukla, resident of Sheetla Colony, Gurugram, Haryana.

According to the police, the case originated from a complaint filed by a woman residing in C.R. Park. She alleged that her husband had received a WhatsApp call from a person posing as a CBI inspector. The caller falsely claimed their son was involved in a rape case and demanded 5 lakh rupees for his release. Fearful for their son’s safety, the couple transferred the amount. Later, they discovered their son was safe and not involved in any legal trouble.

Consequently, a case was registered under an FIR at Cyber South Police Station, under sections 170, 419, 420, and 120B of the BNS. A specialised team led by Inspector Arun Kumar Verma and ACP Operations launched an investigation.

Through meticulous analysis of the money trail and WhatsApp call details, the police traced the funds to mule accounts spread across Bikaner and Jaipur. The accused were located using technical surveillance and apprehended after a carefully planned operation.

Upon their arrest, the police recovered five mobile phones, two debit cards, and froze 2.11 lakh rupees in bank accounts.

The investigation revealed that Satish Kumar Yadav arranged mule accounts, while Sunil Kumar and Shivam utilised the siphoned funds for

personal expenses, including credit card payments and cash withdrawals.

All three accused confessed to their crimes during interrogation, detailing their coordinated effort to launder money

through multiple accounts to obscure the trail.