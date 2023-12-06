3 burglars arrested with stolen gold, silver

New Delhi: The Delhi Police have arrested three Madhya Pradesh-based burglars and recovered gold and silver jewellery at Bhatti Mines.



The police received the information about the burglars through a PCR call at Maidan Garhi Police Station.

The arrested accused were identified as Surender (20) son of Viru, Chatur Singh (22) son of Narayan Singh, and Guddu Singh (32), all the accused were residents of Damoh District, Madhya Pradesh.

The incident unfolded on Sunday, when a distress call was received by the Police Control Room regarding a burglary at a jewelry store in the PP Bhatti Mines area.

The complainant reported the theft of approximately 8 kilograms of silver, 32 grams of gold, and Rs 50,000 in cash.

Acting swiftly, a case was registered under section 380 of the Indian Penal Code at Maidan Garhi Police Station, initiating a comprehensive investigation.

A specialized team of Delhi Police was formed to tackle the case.

Their concerted efforts, coupled with meticulous analysis of CCTV footage and intelligence inputs, led to the identification and subsequent arrest of the culprits.

The initial breakthrough came when the team identified two individuals near the crime scene in suspicious circumstances through CCTV footage.

With the help of local inquiries and surveillance, the primary accused, Surender, was located and apprehended.

Subsequent interrogations and technical analysis led to the arrest of his accomplices.