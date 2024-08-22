3 arrested in Gr Noida murder case

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has arrested three individuals for the sensational murder of a man over the functioning of an RO plant.



The deceased was identified as Vinay, and the accused were identified as Nitin (25), Shekhar (23), and Aakash Alijan (25), all were residents of Luksar, District Gautam Buddha Nagar, Uttar Pradesh.

According to the police, the case dates back to August 17, when Nitin allegedly fired five bullets at Vinay over an old rivalry concerning the operation of an RO Plant.

Vinay succumbed to his injuries, and the accused, along with his associates Shekhar and Akash, fled the scene, evading police for several days.

Based on a tip-off received by ASI Yashpal, a police team led by SI Manoj Tomar was promptly assembled.

The team laid a strategic trap near Majnu Ka Tila. The suspects were spotted in a black Hyundai Verna without a registration

plate.

Upon attempting to stop the vehicle, the police team managed to overpower the suspects and seize the illegal firearms along with six live cartridges of .32 caliber, two live cartridges of .315 caliber, and the Hyundai Verna used in the crime.

Following their arrest, the accused were interrogated, revealing that Nitin and Vinay had been friends for the past decade before their relationship soured over business disputes.

On the day of the murder, Nitin, Shekhar, and Akash shot Vinay and fled to Delhi to hire legal representation. However, Police swiftly arrested them before they could act. A new case under the Arms Act was registered at the Civil Lines Police Station.