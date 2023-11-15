3 arrested in Diwali hit-and-run incident in Gr Noida

Greater Noida: Three persons have been arrested by Noida Police in connection with the hit-and-run incident in which three people including a minor girl were injured on the evening of Diwali.



According to police, on Sunday night an accident took place where a red Maruti Swift car hit three persons outside Aldeco Society in sector 113 of Noida.

“Police identified the car on the basis of video and arrested three persons. They have been identified as Vikas Yadav, resident of Sorkha who was driving the vehicle, his friends Golu Yadav and Pradyuman Kumar, all in their mid 20s. They are booked under relevant sections of IPC and were sent to jail after producing before the court. The car has also been seized by the police,” said Shakti Awasthy, additional deputy commissioner of police, Noida.

A senior cop said that the driver was inebriated at the time of incident. “They do not have any criminal history but were drunk when the incident took place. The victims suffered injuries in the collision but are out of danger,” the senior cop said.

The video widely being surfaced on social media shows a car moving rashly at a high speed hitting three persons. The car driver fled after the incident. Local people rush to

help the injured people. With the help of the police, all three injured were admitted to the hospital.