3 arrested in abduction, murder case, search for body continues

New Delhi: The Delhi Police claimed to have arrested three accused in the case of abduction and murder.



The police received the information about the incident through a complaint registered at DBG Road Police Station.

The victim was identified as Abdul Malik (23), while the arrested accused were identified as Sonu Saini, Vinod alias Sheru, and Virender.

The statement provided by the relative, that the victim was last seen leaving his workplace in the area of DBG Road.

A case under section 365 of the Indian Penal Code was registered following the complaint, initiating a thorough investigation into his whereabouts.

During the investigation, local inquiries led authorities to focus on several individuals who were reportedly seen with Abdul Malik on the day of his disappearance.

Among the suspected persons were Sonu Saini, Vinod alias Sheru, and Virender, all of whom had interacted with the victim before his disappearance.

Further probing into Abdul Malik’s background revealed pertinent details about his employment history.

Abdul had been working as a motor mechanic at a shop owned by Virender for the past 12 years.

However, in November 2023, he was terminated from his position due to complaints regarding his involvement in anti-social activities.

Subsequently, Abdul Malik found employment at a neighboring shop under Sonu Saini.

Tensions between Abdul Malik and Virender reportedly escalated after the former began diverting customers to his new workplace.

Virender allegedly requested Abdul to relocate, indicating a strained relationship between the two.

As the investigation unfolded, startling revelations emerged.