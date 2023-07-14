3 arrested for stabbing lift operator in Pul Prahladpur

New Delhi: Three persons were arrested for allegedly killing a lift operator following a scuffle in southeast Delhi’s Pul Prahladpur area, police said on Friday.

Vikash Kumar (26), a resident of Bihar, who worked as a lift operator was stabbed to death on Monday and police had been on the look out for the accused, they said. The accused were allegedly on the run when they were arrested, they added.

The accused have been identified as Subhash (21), Vivek alias Raja (23), both residents of Faridabad in Haryana, and Manoj Kumar (22) from Urttar Pradesh’s Loni, they said.

On Monday, police received information at 10.24 pm that a person was lying near a bus stop in Pul Prahladpur with stab injuries. After reaching the spot at MB Road bus stand, near the MCD toilet opposite Shiv Mandir at Pul Prahladpur, police rushed the victim to Batra Hospital by a PCR van where he was declared brought dead.

The victim worked as a lift operator at the foot over bridge near Shiv Mandir and reside at a guard room of the MCD toilet, a senior police officer said.

During investigation, police analysed the CCTV footage of nearby area and one of the suspects was found fleeing on a bike towards Pul Prahladpur and two others found running towards Shiv Mandir soon after the incident, the officer said.

Around 300-350 CCTV cameras of the area were checked and it was found that they entered Trim Hotel at Sharma Market, the officer said.

Later, a tip-off was received that Subhash and Manoj had left for Khurja in UP’s Ghaziabad to flee to Haridwar, Uttarakhand. A raid was conducted

at Khurja and the duo were arrested, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Rajesh

Deo said.