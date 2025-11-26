3 arrested for digital arrest and crypto scam worth Rs 88.5L

NEW DELHI: The Cyber Cell of the Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has arrested three individuals for their alleged involvement in a major digital-arrest and cryptocurrency investment fraud. Multiple complaints lodged on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal triggered the investigation.

The accused have been identified as Ravi, aged 19, and Mandeep, aged 21, both residents of Hisar in Haryana, and Kaleem, aged 32, from Tughlakabad Extension in South-East Delhi. Police said the coordinated raids across Delhi and Haryana mark a significant step in the ongoing crackdown on organised online financial crime.

According to investigators, the suspects cheated victims through psychological coercion, impersonation of law-enforcement officers and the use of fraudulent high-return investment platforms. In one case, a 71-year-old woman was forced to transfer Rs.49 lakh after being falsely told she was involved in a criminal case. In another, a 43-year-old shopkeeper lost Rs.39.5 lakh after being promised substantial gains through cryptocurrency schemes.

Police stated that the three had been absconding for an extended period and frequently changed locations to avoid arrest. Technical surveillance and local intelligence ultimately led authorities to Gurugram and a remote area in Hisar.

Ravi allegedly sold bank accounts, while others moved funds through mule accounts using fake police calls; police are now tracing the

masterminds.