3 arrested for August 26 shootout in Mustafabad

New Delhi: A Delhi Police team arrested three persons on September 8 for the shootout incident that occurred in Mustafabad, Dayalpur on the intervening night of August 26 and 27. However, the main conspirator turned out to be the father of the complainant.



The accused had been identified as Anas (23), the hired shooter son of Abdul Shakur, resident of Kabootar Market, Welcome, Delhi, Aamir Ansari (42), brother of Zarif and son of Sajjad Ahmed, resident of Chauhan Bangar Jafrabad, Delhi, and Aakil alias Shahid Ansari (38), friend of Aamir and son of late Chiddan Hussain, resident of Chauhan Bangar, Jafarbad, Delhi.

The police authorities received the information about the incident through the complainant Haroon Ansari, son of Zarif Ansari when he

heard the gunshot around 11:30 p.m. when he was at his residence and spotted one person wearing a helmet and wielding a pistol.

According to the complainant, Initially, he suspected local money lenders including Haji Arshad, Mannan Jiyauddin, Sarfaraj, and Sahmaad, with whom he had a dispute over loan repayments.

The police team of Dayalpur police station took swift action on the complainant and meticulously reviewed CCTV footage and discovered that Aamir Ansari, the complainant’s uncle, and Zarif’s brother had been seen with the suspected individuals near the crime scene. According to the police, they had tracked Aamir Ansari and interrogated him.

During the interrogation, initially the accused attempted to mislead the police but eventually confessed to a shocking truth that Zarif was a realtor who was struggling with massive debts owed to local money lenders, conspired with Aamir and a friend to stage the firing incident at his own house, falsely implicating the lenders.