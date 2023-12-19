3 arrested for armed robbery

New Delhi: In a significant development, the Delhi Police has apprehended three suspects in a sensational armed robbery.



The police received the information about the incident through a complaint registered at Kapashera Police Station.

The accused were identified as Amit Kumar (22), son of Mahender Kumar, resident of Palam Vihar, Gurugram, Haryana, Banty (24), son of Harbu Lal, and Sandeep (22), son of Prem Nath, both residents of Kali Nagar Village, Rampur, Uttar Pradesh. According to the police, the incident, which occurred on December 9, involved the looting of Rs 3.25 lakh at gunpoint from the victim. The quick and efficient response of the police resulted in the arrest of three suspects and the recovery of substantial evidence.

The Delhi Police have managed to apprehend three suspects within three days of the incident, showcasing the dedication of the investigative team. The loot, totalling Rs 2,31,000, along with a significant cache of items used in the commission of the crime, has been successfully recovered.

The seized items include a Baleno car, a Pulsar motorcycle, a pistol with both live and empty cartridges, and a country-made pistol. The recovery serves as a testament to the meticulous work undertaken by the police in tracing the route followed by the criminals through a thorough analysis of CCTV footage.

The incident prompted the filing of an FIR on December 10, under sections 394/34 IPC & 25/27/59 Arms Act at Kapashera Police Station. The police investigation revealed that the assailants, armed and without a number plate on their bike, intercepted Gaurav Vij at Bijwasan Village while he was returning home from Nabi Kareem.

The profile of the accused individuals highlights their diverse backgrounds, coming from different regions and communities. The successful resolution of this case not only underscores the efficiency of the police force but also serves as a deterrent to potential criminals.

The recovered cash and weapons will play a crucial role in further investigations, as the police work towards unveiling any additional details related to the incident.