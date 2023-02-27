3 arrested for abducting, assaulting man in Delhi

New Delhi: Three men were arrested for allegedly abducting and thrashing a man for establishing a relationship with the sister of one of the accused, police said on Sunday.



A sophisticated pistol with three cartridges and a country-made gun with one round were recovered from the trio, identified as Arun (24), Kamal (34) and Anurag (23), they said.

The victim — Vasant Vihar resident Naveen — reported the incident on Thursday.

The alleged assault took place on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday when Naveen was waiting for an autorickshaw near Masoodpur Community Centre after attending his friend’s wedding.

At that time, five-six men arrived on motorcycles and allegedly thrashed him with sticks, the police said.

They then took him to Bhanwar Singh Camp in Vasant Vihar around 1.30 am. There, he was thrashed again before being dumped at the bus stop in Munirka. Naveen called the police with the help of local residents and was admitted in a nearby hospital. The accused trio was apprehended using local intelligence and scientific methods, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Manoj C said.

The accused was informed by an associate that Naveen was in a relationship with his sister. Seeking to teach the man a lesson, the accused planned and executed the assault, Manoj said. Efforts are being made to nab the remaining accused, the police said.