3 arrested by Gzb police for murder of advocate

Ghaziabad: Three persons have been arrested by Ghaziabad police in connection with the murder of an advocate who was shot dead in his office chamber inside Ghaziabad Tehsil on Wednesday afternoon.



According to police , the arrested accused have been identified as Amit Dagar, his brother Nitin Dagar and their associate Anuj ,all residents of Kavi Nagar in Ghaziabad.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Nipun Agarwal said that Amit, who is the brother-in-law of the victim Manoj Chaudhary alias Monu, planned the crime. “The accused were arrested on Wednesday night from Kavi Nagar area and they have confessed to the crime during interrogation,” said Agarwal.

“Amit told police that he had purchased a house and an apartment both at the cost of over Rs 1 crore in the name of his wife but for the past few months she had been living at her maternal house along with minor daughter. Amit came to know that his wife and her brother Monu are planning to sell both the properties without his will,” the DCP added.

The senior cop said that whenever Amit asked his wife to come back home, Monu would intervene and always stop her. “She even refused to come home on Rakshabandhan festival and in a fit of rage he killed Monu,” the DCP added.

Manoj Chaudhary (38) alias Monu was shot dead in broad daylight by two unidentified men while he was having lunch at his office situated in Tehsil premises under Sihani Gate police station of Ghaziabad on Wednesday afternoon.