3 arrested, 3 juveniles apprehended for brutal murder in Delhi’s Sarai Rohilla

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has arrested three individuals and apprehended three juveniles for the brutal murder of a man in North Delhi’s Sarai Rohilla area.



The police were alerted about the incident through a PCR call at the Sarai Rohilla Police Station.

The arrested accused were identified as Ajeet Kumar Jha alias Gullu (22), a resident of Anand Parwat, Delhi, Iqbal (19), and Shiva (20), both residents of Zakhira, Delhi. The gruesome crime, motivated by revenge, was resolved by the diligent efforts of the police, who identified and nabbed the accused from various locations.