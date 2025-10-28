3 apprehended for robberies targeting delivery riders

New Delhi: The Delhi Police have arrested two men and apprehended a juvenile for robbing late-night food delivery workers in the Greater Kailash area.

The arrests followed a complaint lodged on October 17 after a Zomato delivery boy, Shahnawaz, was robbed at knifepoint near the Zamrudpur red light.

The assailants, on a motorcycle, snatched his mobile phone, Rs 5,000 in cash and motorcycle keys before fleeing towards Lajpat Nagar.

An FIR was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the GK-I Police Station. Given the gravity of the case, multiple teams of AATS South District and local police were formed under Inspector Umesh Yadav and supervised by ACP Operations Arvind Kumar.

Investigators examined footage from more than 250 CCTV cameras over a 20-kilometre stretch, eventually tracing the suspects to a rented accommodation in Pul Prahladpur.

Those arrested were identified as Priyanshu alias Chintu (19) and Gaurav (19), both residents of Lal Kuan, Pul Prahladpur, along with a juvenile. Police recovered a stolen motorcycle, a robbed Vivo Y15 mobile phone, Rs 1,100 in cash, a knife and the clothes worn during the crimes. Further investigation is underway.