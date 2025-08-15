3 accused of attacking man with ‘kirpan’ in Jantar Mantar, 2 held

NEW DELHI: Three people allegedly attacked a man with a ‘kirpan’ in a fit of rage following an argument over parking in New Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, police said on Friday.

Two of the accused, Shahdara resident Gaurav Sharma and Hardeep Singh from Punjab, were arrested on the day of the incident on August 6, while the third accused is absconding, a senior police officer said.

According to police, the three men allegedly assaulted Rakesh (40), leaving him seriously injured, they

said. The trio fled the scene soon after the attack.

Passersby alerted authorities, and the injured man was rushed to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment. The

victim’s condition is stated to be stable, they said.

A case under relevant sections of the BNS has been registered at Parliament Street Police Station on the

basis of the victim’s complaint, the officer said.

Police teams have been formed to trace and apprehend the third accused. “We are scanning CCTV footage from the area to ascertain the sequence of events

and track the movements of the accused after the incident,” an officer said.

The official further added that preliminary inquiry suggests the quarrel erupted when the three men allegedly asked the driver to move his car from the road, which soon escalated into a violent confrontation.