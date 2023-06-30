2nd NCCSA meeting: CM halts appointment of education dept officials facing vigilance cases

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has halted the proposal for the appointment of a few officials in the Education department due to ongoing vigilance cases against them, at the second meeting of the National Capital Civil Services Authority on Thursday.



The focus of the meeting was the transfer and posting of officials in the Capital but some of the officials have ongoing cases against them and the CM did not want to grant their appointment until the matter is resolved, an official aware of the developments told Millennium Post.

The Delhi government had earlier alleged that the central government is misusing the National Capital Civil Services Authority (NCCSA) to take control of the capital city.

“The Central Government has been using unfair means to take control and using the NCCSA has been very convenient for them. They have to remember that the CM has been elected by the people of Delhi and undermining his authority will lead to blockage of work,” he said. The CM has refused to remove some “good officials” and will take a stand on it once more information is gathered on the subject.

Kejriwal objected to the appointment of these officials and subsequently stalled them. However, he granted approval to female officials who had requested a transfer from the post of sub-registrar for personal reasons, on humanitarian grounds.

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party also alleged that the Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) is still withholding the minutes of the first meeting and has not processed the file. In another matter, there was a proposal to remove some “good” officials from the Education Department, but the CM objected to it and stopped it from getting passed, officials said.