29-yr-old woman found dead in hotel; male companion held

NEW DELHI: A 29-year-old woman was found dead under suspicious circumstances in a hotel room in central Delhi on Sunday, while her male companion, who had checked in with her the previous evening, has been apprehended in connection with the case, police said. The deceased has been identified as Sarika (29), while the man has been identified as Sachin (31), according to the identity documents submitted at the hotel reception. Sachin was held after he was seen leaving the hotel in the morning. He was arrested from the address he provided at the hotel reception, police said.

According to police, a PCR call was received around 10 am at Nabi Karim police station from a staff member of a hotel in Paharganj, informing that a woman was lying motionless in the bathroom of the room where the couple had stayed overnight. A police team reached the hotel and found the woman unresponsive. The initial inquiry revealed that the couple checked in on Saturday at about 4 pm. However, in the morning, only Sachin was seen leaving the hotel premises. The hotel staff told police that the couple ordered food on Saturday evening, which was served in their room. The next morning, the woman was found dead, prompting the hotel to alert authorities. “Initial observations suggest that the woman died due to strangulation using a drawstring,” said the police officer. The body has been preserved for postmortem examination to determine the exact cause of death.

Further investigation is underway, police added.