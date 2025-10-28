29-yr-old man dies after fall from building in Noida; probe on

Noida: A 29-year-old medical representative died after allegedly falling from the eighth floor of a residential building in Noida’s Sector 74 on Sunday morning.

The deceased, identified as Shubham Kumar,was a resident of Aligarh district in Uttar Pradesh. According to police, Kumar had gone to meet some friends at Supertech North Eye Society on Saturday. The friends were people he had reportedly connected with recently through an online app.

“He fell from the eighth floor of the building on Sunday morning. He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead,” said KG Sharma, Station House Officer (SHO) of Sector 113 Police Station.

Police have initiated an investigation into the incident and are examining CCTV footage from the residential complex to ascertain the sequence of events.

“We are scanning CCTV footage from the building and questioning people who were present at the time. Further investigation is underway,” SHO Sharma added.

Kumar was employed as a medical representative in Noida. His family has been informed and the body was sent for post-mortem.

The circumstances leading to his fall are yet to be confirmed, and police have not ruled out any possibility, including foul play or accidental death.