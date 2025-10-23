28-yr-old nurse jumps to death from seventh floor with her three-yr-old son in Gurugram

NEW DELHI: A 28-year-old nurse at a private hospital allegedly jumped from the seventh floor of a residential society with her 3-year-old son tied to her waist, resulting in their deaths, police said on Wednesday.

A dowry death case had been registered against the husband and in-laws of the deceased woman at Sector 10 A police station on Wednesday, following a complaint by the woman’s brother, they said.

According to the police, the deceased woman and her son were identified as Sharmila and Yuvan. The woman used to work as a nurse in a private hospital while her husband Rohit runs a juice stall near the district court, Gurugram.

Rohit and Sharmila are residents of different villages in Mahendergarh district and they got married four years ago. They lived in a flat in Siddharth enclave near Wazirpur village, the police said.

The couple had frequent quarrels after their marriage and Sharmila’s parents tried to resolve the matter by talking to them several times. On Tuesday, Sharmila’s family had come to discuss the matter.

After they went back, Sharmila jumped from the seventh floor at around 3:30 PM with her 3-year-old son Yuvan. Both died on the spot. The police reached the spot and informed the family of the woman.

On Wednesday, the woman’s brother Surender alleged that her husband and in-laws harassed her over dowry due to which she took this extreme step.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered under relevant sections of the BNS against Rohit and his four other family members at Sector 10 A police station, they added.

“A probe is underway. We will hand over the bodies to kin after the postmortem tomorrow”, said sub-inspector Jagdish Kumar, the investigating officer.