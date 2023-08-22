28-year-old man stabbed to death over petty issue

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a 28-year-old resident of Khanpur died in a tragic act of violence that stemmed from a minor dispute on Sunday.



The altercation ended in a stabbing that claimed the victim Vinay’s life and led to the arrest of two suspects.

Local authorities swiftly responded to the distress call from Shakurpur’s Netaji Subhash Place where the incident occurred.

The victim and his cousin had embarked on what was supposed to be a peaceful visit to the café.

The suspects, whose identities have been withheld by authorities, fled the scene after the stabbing. However, a swift and determined response from law enforcement led to their subsequent arrest. Both individuals are natives of

Madras and now face charges directly related to this horrific incident.

The victim’s cousin, Gaurav was present during the altercation and provided crucial details to law enforcement. According to Gaurav, the dispute began over what he described as an insignificant issue — his unintentional contact with one of the accused.

The argument quickly escalated as tempers flared, and tensions reached a boiling point. In a shocking turn of events, one accused produced a knife and menacingly threatened Gaurav. Vinay intervened bravely to shield his cousin from harm, putting himself in harm’s way.

Tragically, his heroic intervention cost him his life as he was brutally stabbed in the thighs and lower abdomen.