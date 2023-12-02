28 illegally staying foreign nationals deported in Nov

New Delhi: The Delhi Police have successfully sent 28 illegally staying foreign nationals for deportation in a month of November.



According to the police, the operation was carried out by the Anti-Narcotics Cell, AATS, and Mohan Garden Police Station of the Delhi Police.

As part of a directed initiative, the police staff of operation units and stations in Dwarka were motivated and sensitised to gather intelligence on foreign nationals residing or roaming illegally in the area.

The crackdown targeted individuals overstaying in India without a valid visa.

The teams successfully identified and apprehended 28 foreign nationals from various countries, including Nigeria, Ivory Coast, and Ghana.

Among those detained were Kelly Ugbo, Chibuike Awam, and Okwuchukwu Mikel Onu, all residents of Nigeria, along with others from different nationalities.

All 28 foreign nationals were found to be overstaying in India without a valid visa.

Following their apprehension, they were promptly produced before the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), which ordered their deportation.

Consequently, the individuals have been sent to a Detention Centre as part of the deportation process.

The list of deported individuals includes names such as Ikechukwu Onyejeh, Victor Kassi, Emmanuel Johnson, Innocent Obi Chukwuma, Wisdom

Fokuo, Uche Joseph Umennajiego, Hilary Sunday Uroko Fidelis Chibuotu, and Sylla Ismael.

The age range of the apprehended individuals varies, with the youngest being 31 and the oldest being 40.

The Delhi Police is committed to maintaining the integrity of immigration laws, has continuously motivated and sensitized its personnel to actively contribute to the identification and apprehension of illegally staying foreign nationals.

The recent operation in Dwarka District showcases the unwavering dedication of law enforcement agencies to uphold the rule of law and protect the nation’s borders.