28-foot ‘Nataraja’ statue at G20 venue made using ancient casting technique

New Delhi: A towering statue of ‘Nataraja’, believed to be the world’s tallest, being installed at the venue of the upcoming G20 Summit here, has been made using an ancient casting technique.



This statue, which is 28-foot tall including the pedestal, was made using the ancient lost-wax technique of metal casting that was used for making the famed Chola bronzes, sources said. The ‘Nataraja’ statue symbolises Lord Shiva as the ‘lord of dance’ and his cosmic power of creation and destruction.

“We are installing the tallest-ever statue of Nataraja, in the campus of Bharat Mandapam, the venue of the G20 Summit,” a source said.

The G20 Leaders’ Summit will take place from September 9-10 at ‘Bharat Mandapam’, the newly-built international convention

and exhibition centre at the Pragati Maidan.

The stretch of Mathura Road facing the Pragati Maidan has been spruced up and decorated with thematic posters, artistic logos and flags of the G20 member nations.

On the opening day of the summit, a ‘Culture Corridor’ envisioned by the Ministry of Culture will also be unveiled at Bharat Mandapam.

The concept of the ‘Culture Corridor’ is about “bringing the best and the most valuable artefacts” from all 29 countries in one space which will then signify the essence of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, theme of the G20, a senior official said.