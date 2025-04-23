276 residential plots up for grabs near Noida Airport, states YEIDA

Greater Noida: The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) has launched a residential plot scheme near the Noida International airport for prospective homebuyers.

“We have launched the residential plot scheme in which we will allot the plots for houses in Sector 18, that is witnessing development on the ground. Within this week, we are set to launch more schemes to offer the plots for commercial, group housing, and industries. We will allott the residential plots schemes through lucky draw, once we will get the applications against this scheme while the plots in other schemes will be sold out through e-auction as per the rules,” said Arun Vir Singh, CEO, YEIDA.

According to officials, the scheme offers 276 plots measuring 200 square metres (sqms) each, to be allocated through a lucky draw system. This marks the authority’s first residential plot scheme following the increase in land rates from Rs 24,000 per sqm to Rs 35,000 per sqm, said officials.

Applications will be accepted until May 21, 2025, with the lucky draw scheduled for July 11, 2025. The application process commenced on Monday morning - April 21.

The residential plots are situated near the Noida International airport and other significant developments including film city and medical device park. Applicants must submit a security deposit of Rs 77 lakh for general category and Rs 3.5 lakh for scheduled caste(SC) or scheduled tribe (ST) category to participate in the lucky draw.

Additionally, the authority plans to introduce plot schemes for group housing, commercial and industrial purposes to facilitate business projects. Yeida will soon release 15 group housing plots ranging from 2.5 acres to 50 acres, 100 industrial plots, and 140 commercial plots for shops. The authority will also offer nine hotel plots, a senior officer informed.