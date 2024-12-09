27-yr-old nabbed for Rs 5.5L wedding theft

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has arrested a 27-year-old man who robbed Rs 5.5 lakh from a house in north-west Delhi, an official said on Sunday. The incident took place in Bharat Nagar area when the accused had stolen cash and valuables meant for a wedding, which got cancelled due to the theft. Arun, is a habitual offender and he was arrested from Wazirpur area, DCP (Northwest) Abhishek Dhania said. He had stolen cash and valuables meant for a wedding, which got cancelled due to the theft, the DCP said.

The case came to light on November 26 when the complainant, who runs a nursery, reported the theft. He had saved Rs 5.5 lakh and purchased clothing for his sister’s wedding in Uttar Pradesh, the officer said.

The theft occurred around 4.30 am when the complainant left his bag unattended while bathing. An FIR was registered at Bharat Nagar police station, and CCTV footage analysis led to Arun’s arrest based on a tip-off. He confessed to the crime during interrogation. Police recovered most of the stolen items, including cash and personal documents. Arun, a habitual offender with 11 prior robbery and theft cases, admitted committing the theft to fund his drug and alcohol addiction, the DCP said.