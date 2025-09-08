27-year-old man fatally beaten after party brawl: Cops

NEW DELHI: A 27-year-old man died after he was allegedly beaten up by his friends following a quarrel during a party at Delhi’s Mangolpuri, police said on Saturday.

A PCR call regarding the incident was received at the Burari police station around 1 pm. The caller alleged that his brother, Habib Rehman, a resident of Burari’s Sant Nagar, was assaulted by his friends and handed over to him in an unconscious condition. He was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him

brought dead.

Police said Rehman was invited by friend Rinka Dedha to a party joined by Harsh Dedha, Aman, Vicky, and Anil. After drinking at a Mangolpuri restaurant, Rehman struck Rinka with a bottle, triggering a violent clash. Rinka and Harsh later took him to a Ghazipur dairy farm, where he was brutally beaten with sticks and rods before being released.