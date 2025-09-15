26-yr-old man dies after party at New Usmanpur hotel, police launch probe

New Delhi: The Delhi Police have recovered the body of a 26-year-old man from a hotel room in New Usmanpur, shortly after he hosted a party with friends.

The incident came to light following a PCR call received at New Usmanpur Police Station around 9.30 p.m. on September 13, reporting an unconscious man inside Hotel Flourish.

A police team rushed to the spot and found the man lying unresponsive in the room. He was identified as Mohit Garg, son of Narender Garg, a resident of Gali No. 5, Brahmpuri, Delhi.

Garg was taken to JPC Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. His body was later transferred to GTB Hospital for a post-mortem examination to establish the exact cause of death.

A forensic team inspected the room and collected samples for analysis. Initial inquiries suggest that Garg had booked the room earlier in the day and invited friends over for a party. It was during this gathering that he reportedly collapsed and lost consciousness.

Police have yet to confirm the circumstances that led to his sudden death. “Legal proceedings have been initiated, and further investigation is underway,” a senior officer said.

Investigators are examining whether alcohol or other substances may have been involved.

Police are set to record statements of friends who attended the party to reconstruct events leading to Garg’s collapse. Locals expressed shock, and authorities assured all angles are being examined. Post-mortem results are awaited.