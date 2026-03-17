26-yr-old jumps to death from Ambience Mall

gurugram: A 26-year-old man allegedly died by suicide after jumping from the third floor of Ambience Mall on Sunday around 3 pm.

Dishant, a native of Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh, had gone to the mall and was seen standing near a food outlet where he had eaten before crossing the railing and jumping. Mall staff rushed him to a nearby private hospital, where he died during treatment. Police from DLF Phase 3 station reached the spot and informed his family. No suicide note was found; probe is underway.