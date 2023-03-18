26-year-old YouTuber arrested for road stunt on NH24

New Delhi: A 26-year-old YouTuber was arrested on Friday for allegedly riding on top of cars with his friends on his birthday, a video of which showed up on social media, police said.



Several of his friends and he were seen on top of cars, driving rashly, negligently, and dangerously on NH-24 in east Delhi’s Pandav Nagar, police said.

The accused, Prince Dixit, a resident of Shakarpur, has studied till Class 12. His YouTube channel has more than 2.68 lakhs followers, they said.

His YouTube account features several videos of similar rash driving, violating traffic rules, police said.

In the 1.15-min-long video that showed up on social media Thursday, a group of youths were seen cheering and waving, riding on top of moving cars.

These youths were seen riding in several cars sticking their heads out of the sun roof, obstructing other vehicles, and creating nuisance by dancing on the road.

When Dixit was interrogated, he told police that the circulated video was made on Thursday on his 26th birthday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Sachin Sharma said. He said he had invited his friends to his house for a party and thereafter, they recorded the videos in question on NH-24 highway, he said.

He was booked under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 283 (danger or obstruction in public way or line of navigation), and 290 (punishment for public nuisance in cases not otherwise pro vided for) of the Indian Penal Code and other relevant section of Motor Vehicle Act at Pandav Nagar Police Station, according to police.

“We have arrested accused Prince Dixit and seized one of the vehicles from the fleet. The investigation regarding the other vehicles seen in the circulated video is being carried out,” the DCP said.

No previous involvement has been found against the accused, police said.