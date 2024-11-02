26-year-old youth drowns while taking selfie in lake

GURUGRAM: A 26-year-old youth drowned here when he was taking a selfie while boating in Damdama lake with friends on Diwali.

His friends tried to save him but they could not succeed, said police. The deceased has been identified as Avinash, a resident of the Abhaypur village.

Avinash went to Damdama Lake with his three friends Deepak, Rohit and Manish on Thursday, they added.

According to police, Avinash lost his balance while taking selfies and fell into the lake. His body was recovered after approximately one-and-a-

half hours.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that Avinash drowned while taking a selfie. Based on statements from his friends and a complaint from his family, an FIR was registered under section 194 of the BNS, and a probe is underway,” said Inspector Jagjit Singh, SHO of Sohna police station.