26-year-old teacher shot at by 2 teenagers in Gr Noida

A 26-year old teacher at a private school was shot at by two teenage boys in Surajpur area of Greater Noida on Wednesday morning.

Police said that the teacher is injured but his condition is stable.

The incident took place in broad daylight around 9 am when the teacher, Rakib Hussain, a resident of Chand Wali Masjid Gali in Sakipur area who was going to teach in Sushil Modern School in the morning. An argument started between the

teacher and two teenage boys before they opened fire at him just a hundred meters away from the school.

“The man told police that two young boys, age around 17 years, came to him when he was going to school. They asked his name and had a conversation with him before firing a bullet at him,” said Hirdesh Katheriya, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida).

Hearing the gunshot, people nearby also gathered while the accused fled from the scene. The injured man

was rushed to the nearby hospital and was admitted in a critical condition. As soon as information about the incident was received, Surajpur police reached the spot and started investigation.

“The bullet hit him near his right ear and he has

been admitted to the hospital for treatment. His condition is normal and is out of danger. Police have been

deployed in the area,” the ADCP added.

A senior police officer said that the two boys are believed to be students of the same school where he teaches. “The incident is due to an old personal dispute. CCTV footage of the area is being scanned to identify the accused.

The victim will be questioned after he stabilises. Further investigations are underway and an FIR is being registered on the complaint filed by the victim. Search is on to nab them,” said police.