26-year-old lift operator stabbed to death in Delhi’s Pul Prahladpur

New Delhi: A 26-year-old lift operator was stabbed to death allegedly by an unidentified person in southeast Delhi’s Pul Prahladpur area, police said on Tuesday.



Police received information at 10.24 pm on Monday that a person was lying near a bus stop in Pul Prahladpur with stab injuries, they said.

After reaching the spot at MB Road bus stand, near the MCD toilet opposite Shiv Mandir at Pul Prahladpur, police rushed the victim to Batra Hospital by a PCR van, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Rajesh Deo said.

Doctors declared him brought dead and said the victim had stab injuries on his head, left thigh and left groin, the DCP said. Police said body was preserved in the hospital mortuary and exhibits sealed by the doctor were taken in possession, they said.

Police went back to the spot and searched a room inside the MCD toilet where a resume having a photo of the deceased was found, Deo said. He was identified as Vikas, a resident of Bihar, who used to work as lift operator of the foot overbridge lift near MCD toilet, the DCP said. He lived in a room inside the toilet complex, the officer added.

Police said the crime team was also called to the spot for an inspection, officials said. A case under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC has been registered and further investigation on the matter is underway. Efforts are being made to nab the accused, they said.