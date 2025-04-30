26 top health officials shifted in major rejig

New Delhi: In a sweeping administrative shake-up aimed at revitalising public healthcare delivery, the Delhi government has transferred medical heads across 26 of its major hospitals, ordering the changes to take place with immediate effect. The transfers were formalised through an official directive from the office of the Lieutenant Governor (L-G), which emphasised that officials must assume their new posts without awaiting traditional relieving orders from their current departments. The move is being seen as a part of a broader effort to improve efficiency, leadership, and service quality in Delhi’s overburdened healthcare infrastructure.

Among the high-profile appointments, Dr. Rati Makkar, previously serving at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital as a Senior Medical Officer, has been elevated to the position of Director General of Health Services. Her appointment is expected to bring fresh direction to the capital’s health policies and administration.

The reshuffle has touched several key government hospitals. At Lok Nayak Hospital, Dr. B.L. Chaudhary steps in as the new Medical Director, taking over from Dr. Suresh Kumar, who has now been posted as the Principal and Director of Ambedkar Medical College. Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital will now be led by Professor Vinod Kumar from Lok Nayak’s Orthopedics Department as its Medical Superintendent.

Meanwhile, GB Pant Hospital sees a leadership change with Professor Abid Gilani taking over as its Medical Director. These appointments are part of a broader reshaping of hospital leadership, which includes both horizontal shifts and vertical promotions. Officials from the Health Department stated that the transfers are aimed at enhancing governance and ensuring that hospital leadership aligns with the government’s ongoing reforms in public healthcare delivery.