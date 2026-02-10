25-yr-old helper found dead after parked bus catches fire

NEW DELHI: A 25-year-old bus helper was found dead after a parked bus caught fire in west Delhi’s Vikaspuri area shortly after midnight on Sunday, police said.



The incident came to light after a PCR call was received at Vikaspuri police station at around 12.33 am, reporting that a bus parked near the fish market by a drain adjoining Krishi Apartment was engulfed in flames.

Patrolling police personnel rushed to the spot and tried to open the vehicle as the fire spread. Two fire tenders were also pressed into service and managed to douse the blaze. After the fire was brought under control, responders checked the bus and found a man inside who had been completely charred.

The deceased was later identified as Sunil Sharma, a native of Jharkhand. Police said he worked as a helper on the bus and routinely slept inside the vehicle at night.

Preliminary investigation suggests Sharma may have died in the fire while asleep. Police said he was in the habit of burning incense sticks inside the bus to keep mosquitoes away, which is suspected to have triggered the blaze. No immediate signs of foul play have been found.

The bus, a Tata vehicle, is owned by Vijay Kumar (46) and was being operated under the Uber platform. Several other buses belonging to the same owner were parked nearby, where drivers and helpers also rest overnight.

A crime team inspected the scene and collected evidence. The body was shifted to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital for preservation, and a post-mortem examination will be conducted to ascertain the exact cause of death. Police said no suspicion has been raised by the family so far, and further investigation is underway.