25-yr-old dairy operator fatally stabbed; 5 nabbed
NEW DELHI: A 25-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by a group of youths in southwest Delhi’s Mahavir Enclave, with police arresting two men and apprehending three juveniles.
The victim, Punit Yadav (25), who ran a milk dairy in Goyala Dairy, was attacked by eight to 10 individuals at Gali No. 7 on March 4 and later declared dead at
Manipal Hospital.
An FIR was registered at Palam Village police station. CCTV analysis and technical surveillance led to the arrest of Dharmendra (24) and
Omkar (24).
Police said a juvenile who held a grudge against the victim allegedly led the attack. A blood-stained knife has
been recovered and investigation is underway.
