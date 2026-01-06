25-yr-old confesses to killing family

NEW DELHI: A 25-year-old man from east Delhi’s Mangal Bazar area allegedly confessed to killing his mother, sister and younger brother on Monday evening, citing severe financial distress as the reason, police said.

The accused has been identified as Yashveer Singh (25), a resident of Mangal Bazar. According to police, Singh arrived at the Laxmi Nagar police station at around 5 pm and informed officers that his family members were dead inside their home.

He allegedly told the police that financial problems had driven him to take the extreme step. Acting on the information, police teams rushed to the address and found the bodies of his mother, Kavita (46), sister Meghana (24), and younger brother Mukul (14) inside the house.

The premises were sealed, and a crime team was called in to conduct a forensic examination. Police said preliminary verification confirmed the deaths, though the exact cause, time and sequence of events are yet to be established.

Senior officials said all circumstances surrounding the incident are being closely examined, including the accused’s alleged confession, the family’s financial condition, and whether any other person may have been involved or had prior knowledge of the incident.

The accused is currently being questioned, and his statement will be corroborated with forensic findings and circumstantial evidence. Investigators are also expected to speak with neighbours, relatives and acquaintances to reconstruct the family’s recent history.

Police said no information has yet emerged regarding any prior complaints or distress calls from the household. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, which is expected to provide further clarity. The investigation remains at an early stage, officials added.