25-year-old woman allegedly murders father-in-law in Ghaziabad, claims yrs of harassment and property feud

Ghaziabad: A 25-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly killing her father-in-law by repeatedly smashing his head with a cricket bat in Ghaziabad following a property dispute, said

police on Sunday.

According to police, the deceased Pati Singh (63), was found murdered at his house situated in Shantikunj area under Govindpuram on Saturday evening. Police said that the woman, Aarti Singh has alleged that her father-in-law frequently harassed her inappropriately.

“After her husband’s death four years ago, Aarti had been residing with her in-laws.

“Her father-in-law had previously evicted her from the house, but she returned following the court’s order a few months ago. The woman alleged that her father-in-law subsequently began harassing her,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP-City) Rajesh Kumar.

Kumar further said that Aarti wanted her claim on husband’s property which was the reason for her dispute with in-laws. “She claimed that on Saturday her father-in-law forcibly enter her room and attempted to touch her inappropriately. In response she smashed her head and face repeatedly, resulting in his death. Police have arrested the woman and recovered the murder weapon,” the DCP added