25-year-old man stabbed to death in Delhi’s Rohini

NEW DELHI: A 25-year-old man lost his life due to injuries sustained from a stabbing incident stemming from a minor dispute on Monday night, in Rohini’s Sector-16. The KNK



Marg Police Station was alerted about the incident via a PCR call.

The victim, identified as Rahul (25) from Shakurpur, Delhi, was attacked by two juveniles, who were subsequently apprehended by the Delhi Police.

According to the Police, the incident, which took place around 10:10 PM on Som Bazaar Road, was reported to the local police at KNK Marg Police Station following Rahul’s admission to BSA Hospital with multiple stab wounds.

An eyewitness, who was riding pillion with Rahul at the time, stated the confrontation leading to the stabbing erupted over a disagreement regarding passage on the road, resulting in Rahul being assaulted by three individuals.

After the occurrence, the police commenced a thorough investigation, lodging a case under section 307/34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for attempted murder. However, following Rahul’s demise from his injuries later that night, the charge was escalated to Section 302 IPC, concerning murder.

It is worth mentioning that Rahul was previously out on bail in connection with the murder of his father, introducing further intricacy to the case.

In light of the gravity of the offense, the police deployed multiple teams to apprehend the attackers.