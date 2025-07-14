25-year-old biker killed in Mangolpuri flyover accident

new Delhi: A 25-year-old man died after his motorcycle was hit by a truck on a flyover in outer Delhi’s Mangolpuri area on Sunday morning, a police official said.

The deceased was identified as Shatrudhan, a resident of A Block in Mangolpuri, who was working at Safal Dairy in the area. The truck driver, identified as Ajay Singh, a resident of Madhepura in Bihar, has been apprehended, the official said.

According to police, the incident took place at around 6.23 am on the Mangolpuri main road flyover. Initial inquiry suggests that the bullet bike’s handle brushed against the truck as it passed close, resulting in the biker losing control and falling under the wheels, the official said.

Police said they received a PCR call regarding a fatal road accident on the flyover in the morning. Upon reaching the spot, police found the victim lying on road, critically injured. He was rushed to a Baba Saheb Ambedkar hospital in Rohini, where doctors declared him brought dead.

The victim’s family has been informed, the official said.

Police have registered a case. “The truck involved in the accident was identified. The driver, who fled the spot after the incident, has been apprehended,” the official added.