₹25 cr overhaul completed at Sarai Rohilla stn

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Division of Northern Railway has completed a significant modernisation project at Delhi Sarai Rohilla station to enhance capacity, safety, and operational efficiency. The yard remodelling work, carried out between July 21 and 28, involved the addition of one loop line and two stabling lines, enabling smoother train movement and increased

handling capacity.

A new distributed electronic interlocking system has replaced the older mechanism, improving operational safety and reliability.

The Rs 25 crore upgrade was executed within a strict timeline, with over 300 railway officials and contractual staff deployed. The project marks a major boost to infrastructure at one of the city’s

key terminals.